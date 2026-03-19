Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUGO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $17,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $17,483,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -251.43%.

Aura Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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