Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 19,965 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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