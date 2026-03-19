Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $450.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $19.34 on Thursday, hitting $442.39. 17,041,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,011,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.79. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $497.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 results — Micron reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $23.86B and EPS $12.20, materially above expectations, and management issued very strong quarterly guidance that signals continued AI-driven demand, supporting the long-term growth thesis. Micron revenue almost triples, tops estimates as demand for memory soars

Record Q2 results — Micron reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $23.86B and EPS $12.20, materially above expectations, and management issued very strong quarterly guidance that signals continued AI-driven demand, supporting the long-term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (Needham to $500, Deutsche Bank to $550, Bernstein and Sanford Bernstein raised targets), which provides near-term support and explains part of the intraday buying pressure. Benzinga: analyst price target coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised ratings/targets (Needham to $500, Deutsche Bank to $550, Bernstein and Sanford Bernstein raised targets), which provides near-term support and explains part of the intraday buying pressure. Positive Sentiment: Product/production ramp — Micron is ramping HBM4 and PCIe Gen6 SSD production for AI customers (e.g., Nvidia), reinforcing its strategic position in the AI memory bottleneck and underpinning upside potential. Micron’s New HBM4 And PCIe Gen6 SSDs Test Lofty AI Valuation

Product/production ramp — Micron is ramping HBM4 and PCIe Gen6 SSD production for AI customers (e.g., Nvidia), reinforcing its strategic position in the AI memory bottleneck and underpinning upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend increase — Micron raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (30.4% increase), a signal of confidence and modest income support, but it’s a small yield relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile.

Dividend increase — Micron raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (30.4% increase), a signal of confidence and modest income support, but it’s a small yield relative to the stock’s valuation and growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Hefty capex guidance spooks investors — Management signaled a “meaningful” step-up in capital expenditures to expand advanced memory capacity. Investors are worried this will weigh on near-term free cash flow and margins, prompting a sell-the-news reaction despite the beat. Micron shares slip as hefty spending plans eclipse strong AI-fueled earnings

Hefty capex guidance spooks investors — Management signaled a “meaningful” step-up in capital expenditures to expand advanced memory capacity. Investors are worried this will weigh on near-term free cash flow and margins, prompting a sell-the-news reaction despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Supply/power and geopolitical concerns — Analysts and commentators flagged supply constraints, power/energy bottlenecks and recent Middle East energy disruptions as risks that could limit capacity expansion and prolong volatility in margins and delivery timing. Those risk headlines contributed to after-hours/premarket weakness. Why Are Micron Technology Shares Trading Lower On Thursday?

Micron Technology Company Profile

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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