Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.10.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $22.81 on Thursday, reaching $438.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,831,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,693,375. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.74 and a 200 day moving average of $279.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Micron Technology News

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About Micron Technology

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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