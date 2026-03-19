Michael Mardy Purchases 1,099 Shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mardy acquired 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $23,002.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,100.45. This represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

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Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $248.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.68 million.

Eastern News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying: multiple directors (Mardy, Scott, Everets, Galbato, Mitarotonda, Henry) purchased shares on March 16 at ~ $20.93, signaling management confidence and supporting near‑term demand for the stock. InsiderTrades — Insider Buying

Heavy insider buying: multiple directors (Mardy, Scott, Everets, Galbato, Mitarotonda, Henry) purchased shares on March 16 at ~ $20.93, signaling management confidence and supporting near‑term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: several funds (Goldman Sachs, Empowered Funds, Geode, others) increased or initiated positions recently; institutional ownership remains high (~77%), which can support steadier share demand. MarketBeat — EML

Institutional accumulation: several funds (Goldman Sachs, Empowered Funds, Geode, others) increased or initiated positions recently; institutional ownership remains high (~77%), which can support steadier share demand. Neutral Sentiment: Oil price volatility from Middle East tensions may lift transportation and input costs for industrial manufacturers like Eastern; this is an uncertain near‑term headwind but not a company‑specific catalyst. Barchart — Oil Rally

Oil price volatility from Middle East tensions may lift transportation and input costs for industrial manufacturers like Eastern; this is an uncertain near‑term headwind but not a company‑specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro caution: S&P500 weakness ahead of Fed decisions can weigh on small‑cap industrials broadly, creating market‑wide volatility rather than company‑specific moves. TipRanks — S&P 500/Stumbles

Macro caution: S&P500 weakness ahead of Fed decisions can weigh on small‑cap industrials broadly, creating market‑wide volatility rather than company‑specific moves. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Mar 3) missed consensus: EPS $0.31 vs. $0.36 expected and narrow net margins (~2.9%), highlighting ongoing margin pressure and operational headwinds that could limit upside until profitability stabilizes. MarketBeat — Earnings

Recent quarterly results (Mar 3) missed consensus: EPS $0.31 vs. $0.36 expected and narrow net margins (~2.9%), highlighting ongoing margin pressure and operational headwinds that could limit upside until profitability stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/industry skepticism: recent analysis (Seeking Alpha) frames Eastern as still facing headwinds — reinforces cautious positioning among some investors until clearer recovery in margins or revenue growth. Seeking Alpha — The Eastern Company: Still Dealing With Headwinds

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastern this week:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eastern by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EML shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eastern to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

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