Michael Mardy Purchases 1,099 Shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mardy acquired 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $23,002.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,100.45. This represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eastern Stock Performance
EML opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $26.77.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $248.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.68 million.
Eastern News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy insider buying: multiple directors (Mardy, Scott, Everets, Galbato, Mitarotonda, Henry) purchased shares on March 16 at ~ $20.93, signaling management confidence and supporting near‑term demand for the stock. InsiderTrades — Insider Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: several funds (Goldman Sachs, Empowered Funds, Geode, others) increased or initiated positions recently; institutional ownership remains high (~77%), which can support steadier share demand. MarketBeat — EML
- Neutral Sentiment: Oil price volatility from Middle East tensions may lift transportation and input costs for industrial manufacturers like Eastern; this is an uncertain near‑term headwind but not a company‑specific catalyst. Barchart — Oil Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro caution: S&P500 weakness ahead of Fed decisions can weigh on small‑cap industrials broadly, creating market‑wide volatility rather than company‑specific moves. TipRanks — S&P 500/Stumbles
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Mar 3) missed consensus: EPS $0.31 vs. $0.36 expected and narrow net margins (~2.9%), highlighting ongoing margin pressure and operational headwinds that could limit upside until profitability stabilizes. MarketBeat — Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/industry skepticism: recent analysis (Seeking Alpha) frames Eastern as still facing headwinds — reinforces cautious positioning among some investors until clearer recovery in margins or revenue growth. Seeking Alpha — The Eastern Company: Still Dealing With Headwinds
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eastern by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EML shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eastern to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern
About Eastern
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.
The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.
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