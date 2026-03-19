Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 225,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,150,880. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $192,384.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $187,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $217,044.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total value of $286,930.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $281,008.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $159.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

More Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1M (up ~24% year-over-year), showing solid top-line growth that supports earnings momentum.

Strong quarterly results — Guidewire reported $1.17 EPS vs. $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1M (up ~24% year-over-year), showing solid top-line growth that supports earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large share‑repurchase authorization — the board approved a $500M buyback (about 3.1% of shares), which can reduce float and provide price support.

Large share‑repurchase authorization — the board approved a $500M buyback (about 3.1% of shares), which can reduce float and provide price support. Positive Sentiment: AI growth narrative and analyst backing — coverage highlights AI-driven revenue opportunities and most analysts retain Buy ratings, keeping institutional interest and upside narratives alive. How The Guidewire (GWRE) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Hopes And Multiple Compression

AI growth narrative and analyst backing — coverage highlights AI-driven revenue opportunities and most analysts retain Buy ratings, keeping institutional interest and upside narratives alive. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst target moves — several firms trimmed targets (some from $300→$250) while others raised theirs; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $250 average target, so analyst tone is broadly constructive but slightly cautious.

Mixed analyst target moves — several firms trimmed targets (some from $300→$250) while others raised theirs; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $250 average target, so analyst tone is broadly constructive but slightly cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed — some funds have added positions recently, indicating continued institutional interest even as momentum cools.

Institutional activity is mixed — some funds have added positions recently, indicating continued institutional interest even as momentum cools. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — multiple executives sold shares over March 16–17 (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and other insiders). The coordinated, sizable sales (totaling >$2M in reported transactions across those days) have likely amplified downward pressure on the stock. See one of the SEC filings for details: CEO Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — multiple executives sold shares over March 16–17 (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and other insiders). The coordinated, sizable sales (totaling >$2M in reported transactions across those days) have likely amplified downward pressure on the stock. See one of the SEC filings for details: Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns — recent commentary and newsletters note GWRE lost some post‑earnings momentum after a strong run, contributing to multiple compression and a weaker near-term technical setup. Guidewire (GWRE) Lost Some Momentum in Q4

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,501,000 after purchasing an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $202,405,000.

About Guidewire Software

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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