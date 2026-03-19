Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

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Methanex Trading Up 3.3%

MEOH opened at $52.87 on Monday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.95). Methanex had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $968.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Methanex by 1,244.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

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Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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