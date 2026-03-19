Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 5144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Merck KGaA had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

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Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, commonly referred to as Merck Group, is a multinational science and technology company with origins dating back to 1668. The company develops and manufactures products and technologies across healthcare, life science and electronics applications. It is distinct from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co; Merck KGaA is a European group headquartered in Darmstadt and is publicly listed in Germany with an OTC American depositary receipt available under the symbol MKKGY.

Merck’s Healthcare business develops prescription medicines and related services focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology (including therapies for multiple sclerosis) and fertility.

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