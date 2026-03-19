Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $81,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MDT opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.