McKesson Corporation $MCK is Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 11.3% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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McKesson Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:MCK opened at $920.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $900.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $830.63. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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