McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,646,197 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 12th total of 13,578,434 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,957,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,957,728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,529.68. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,775.64. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 500,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 3.5%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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