Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.47. Maze Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

In other news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,119.70. This represents a 43.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $9,768,292.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

About Maze Therapeutics

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Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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