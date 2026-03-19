Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

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Masimo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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