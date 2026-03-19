Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 304.56%.The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Marker Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

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About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

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