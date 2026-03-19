Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 304.56%.The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.
Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Marker Therapeutics
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.