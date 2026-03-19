Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $287.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $775.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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