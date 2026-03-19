Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,947 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 404,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 527,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 259,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 80,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period.

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Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

AMLP opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

See Also

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