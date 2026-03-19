Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after acquiring an additional 608,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 461,722 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $3,596,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131,494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 506,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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