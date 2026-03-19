Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of IWM opened at $246.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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