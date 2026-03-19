Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $73.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,058 shares during the quarter. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 3.49% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $73,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000.

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American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of QGRO opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $117.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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