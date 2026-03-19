Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $41.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114,023 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 9.63% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBND. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,287,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

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