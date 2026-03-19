Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,806,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,125 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,735,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,353,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,887 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, CEO Anthony P. J. Smurfit sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $2,061,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,610 shares in the company, valued at $84,660,119.40. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Bowles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,271.44. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 136.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SW. Truist Financial set a $60.00 target price on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.