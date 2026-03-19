Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 123,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3%

CNQ stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

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Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

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