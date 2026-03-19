Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104,779 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Scott C. Lem bought 5,186 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $100,037.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,241.27. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,765. This trade represents a 44.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.9%

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 42.56% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

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Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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