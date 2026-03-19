LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.0940. LY shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 18,116 shares trading hands.

LY Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

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