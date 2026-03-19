LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.0940. LY shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 18,116 shares trading hands.

LY Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

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LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

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