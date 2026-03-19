Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock to $595.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $744.50 and last traded at $740.0750. 3,683,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,528,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $700.81.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.06.

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Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6,239.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Lumentum by 46,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

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Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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