LTG Capital LLC Purchases 9,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

LTG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 13.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conquis Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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