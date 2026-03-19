Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $11.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.9375.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th.

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Lsb Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LXU opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Lsb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.88 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lsb Industries

In related news, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 200,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,190. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 19,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $195,304.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,603.87. This represents a 27.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,113 shares of company stock worth $3,731,647. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lsb Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in Lsb Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 342,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 292,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lsb Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lsb Industries

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LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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