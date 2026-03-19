Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.18. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 11,885 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lotus Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $739.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

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