Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 1107540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGN shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

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Logan Energy Stock Performance

Logan Energy Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 5.15.

(Get Free Report)

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

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