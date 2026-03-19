LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.08 and traded as high as GBX 17.30. LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 17.30, with a volume of 22,820 shares.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 104.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.55. The firm has a market cap of £13.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

About LMS Capital

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