Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $488.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $510.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.