Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 77643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$58.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division. The company was formerly known as Laurion Gold Inc and changed its name to Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc in October 2006.

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