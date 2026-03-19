Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.5690. 38,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 90,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 5.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

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Laramide Resources Company Profile

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Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focusing on uranium assets in the United States. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Laramide Energy (USA) Corp., the company holds interests in several advanced-stage uranium projects located in established uranium districts, with a view toward eventual production to support the global nuclear power industry.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by the Roca Honda deposit in the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, which benefits from existing environmental permits and an established resource estimate.

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