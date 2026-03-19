Lamb Weston $LW Stock Holdings Lessened by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:LW opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LW

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,595,000. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

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