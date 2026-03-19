Lake Street Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.91. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,130.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 476,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 437,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

More One Stop Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting One Stop Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — OSS reported roughly $12.0M in Q4 revenue (up ~70% YoY) and delivered EPS above consensus (~$0.09–$0.10 vs. estimates ~0.02–0.03). Management also flagged record quarterly gross margin (58.5%) and positive net income for the quarter, signaling improving profitability. Read More.

Q4 beat and strong revenue growth — OSS reported roughly $12.0M in Q4 revenue (up ~70% YoY) and delivered EPS above consensus (~$0.09–$0.10 vs. estimates ~0.02–0.03). Management also flagged record quarterly gross margin (58.5%) and positive net income for the quarter, signaling improving profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic drivers boosting margins — company commentary and coverage point to recent defense contract wins and a reported ~$22M divestiture that management says is driving profitability and enabling record margins. These structural changes support a multi-quarter improvement story. Read More.

Strategic drivers boosting margins — company commentary and coverage point to recent defense contract wins and a reported ~$22M divestiture that management says is driving profitability and enabling record margins. These structural changes support a multi-quarter improvement story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlook — on the earnings call management expects continued demand from defense and commercial AI/autonomy markets to support 2026 growth; execution on backlog and margin targets will be key to sustaining the rally. Read More.

Management outlook — on the earnings call management expects continued demand from defense and commercial AI/autonomy markets to support 2026 growth; execution on backlog and margin targets will be key to sustaining the rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Remaining financial caveats — while the quarter was profitable, OSS still shows longer-term weakness in some trailing metrics (historical negative return on equity and net margin on some reported bases), which may temper investor enthusiasm until consistent multi-quarter profitability is demonstrated. Read More.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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