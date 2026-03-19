Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.2550, with a volume of 649439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYIV. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kyivstar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kyivstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyivstar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYIV

Kyivstar Group Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About Kyivstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value‑added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine‑to‑machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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