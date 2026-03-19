Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 180 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,765.08. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 392 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $78,713.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 408 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total value of $79,845.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,386 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total value of $263,838.96.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 728 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $143,379.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $671,256.18.

First Solar Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $197.81 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $392,040,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,109,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% in the fourth quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,059,000 after acquiring an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,917,000 after acquiring an additional 564,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Polen Capital investor letter

Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Positive Sentiment: Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Undervalued renewable energy roundup

Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Evercore ISI price target cut

Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. InsiderTrades CAO sale

Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing legal risk and potential headline‑driven volatility that investors should monitor closely. Pomerantz investor alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

About First Solar

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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