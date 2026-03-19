KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of KLA from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,350.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $1,400.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,602.29.

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KLA Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,482.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,693.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,470.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,252.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. BNB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

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KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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