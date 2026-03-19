KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 4.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 303.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 584,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,009,000 after purchasing an additional 435,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,008,000. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.19 per share, with a total value of $12,773,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,257 shares in the company, valued at $52,040,972.83. This represents a 32.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

KKR & Co. Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: KKR agreed to invest up to $310 million to scale PMI Electro’s e‑bus platform Allfleet in India, expanding its mobility/EV footprint and recurring revenue opportunities in a fast-growing market — a clear growth and ESG‑themed deployment of capital. Article Title BusinessWire Release

KKR agreed to invest up to $310 million to scale PMI Electro’s e‑bus platform Allfleet in India, expanding its mobility/EV footprint and recurring revenue opportunities in a fast-growing market — a clear growth and ESG‑themed deployment of capital. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary flagged that KKR underperformed some peers despite intraday gains, indicating mixed investor reactions and that broader sector/market dynamics (and valuation concerns) may limit upside. MarketWatch

Market commentary flagged that KKR underperformed some peers despite intraday gains, indicating mixed investor reactions and that broader sector/market dynamics (and valuation concerns) may limit upside. Negative Sentiment: An investor law‑firm (Pomerantz) announced an investigation into KKR on behalf of shareholders — such probes can weigh on sentiment, raise concerns about disclosure or governance, and lead to litigation risk. GlobeNewswire

An investor law‑firm (Pomerantz) announced an investigation into KKR on behalf of shareholders — such probes can weigh on sentiment, raise concerns about disclosure or governance, and lead to litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces amplified concerns about KKR’s exposure to private‑credit market risks, which can pressure NAV, fundraising, and investor confidence in private markets-focused firms. This may cap gains from positive deal news. Seeking Alpha

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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