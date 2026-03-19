Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 2,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Keppel Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

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Keppel Company Profile

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Keppel Corporation Limited is a diversified Singaporean conglomerate with core operations spanning offshore and marine engineering, property development, infrastructure solutions, and asset management. In the offshore and marine segment, the company designs and constructs drillships, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as next-generation offshore platforms. The property arm focuses on residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, delivering integrated townships and urban revitalisation projects across Asia and beyond.

In infrastructure, Keppel provides energy and environmental solutions such as waste-to-energy plants, district cooling systems and power-to-x technologies, alongside telecommunications infrastructure and data centre development through its digital arm.

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