Keith Cramer Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 306,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,797.06. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker/analyst sentiment remains constructive — consensus coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” view, which can support demand and limit downside after mixed results. Analyst Consensus

Broker/analyst sentiment remains constructive — consensus coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” view, which can support demand and limit downside after mixed results. Positive Sentiment: Technical strength — MAX recently cleared its 50‑day moving average, a short‑term bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and algos. 50‑day MA Note

Technical strength — MAX recently cleared its 50‑day moving average, a short‑term bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and algos. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed — EPS beat consensus (helpful for sentiment) but revenue missed and was down y/y; that combination explains cautious “buy/sell/hold” commentary from market writers. Q4 Coverage

Q4 was mixed — EPS beat consensus (helpful for sentiment) but revenue missed and was down y/y; that combination explains cautious “buy/sell/hold” commentary from market writers. Neutral Sentiment: Small director sales look like routine rebalancing — multiple filings from Director Eugene Nonko were modest relative to his holdings and may not signal directional conviction. Director Form 4s

Small director sales look like routine rebalancing — multiple filings from Director Eugene Nonko were modest relative to his holdings and may not signal directional conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (64%+), and several funds adjusted positions — a reminder that institutional flows will influence volatility and liquidity around catalysts. Institutional Activity

Institutional ownership remains high (64%+), and several funds adjusted positions — a reminder that institutional flows will influence volatility and liquidity around catalysts. Negative Sentiment: CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% of his holding) around $9.89 — a larger insider sale that can be interpreted negatively and add short‑term selling pressure. CRO Sale Alert

CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% of his holding) around $9.89 — a larger insider sale that can be interpreted negatively and add short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executive sales (Steven Yi) — a series of several-thousand‑share disposals over recent weeks increases insider liquidity and may weigh on sentiment despite his remaining large stake. Steven Yi Form 4

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.