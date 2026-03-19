Keel Point LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,215,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,177,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,368,000 after purchasing an additional 273,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,085,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,450 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.6%

KBWB opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.