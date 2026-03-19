Keel Point LLC Buys 17,708 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $76.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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