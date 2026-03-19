Keel Point LLC Acquires 8,724 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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