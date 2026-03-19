Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $7.50

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

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MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 188,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. MBIA has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $289.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.87.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MBIA will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in MBIA in the third quarter worth about $7,672,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MBIA by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in MBIA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 39,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc is a financial guarantee insurance company specializing in credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions for public finance and structured finance transactions. The company provides guaranty insurance for municipal bonds, asset-backed securities and other credit-sensitive obligations, protecting investors against the risk of payment default. Through its core insurance subsidiary, MBIA Insurance Corp., the firm offers financial guarantees, reinsurance support and customized credit solutions designed to improve the marketability and pricing of debt instruments.

Founded in 1973 as the Municipal Bond Insurance Association, MBIA built its reputation by insuring U.S.

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