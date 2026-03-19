Kari Smith Sells 1,140 Shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) EVP Kari Smith sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $56,783.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,833.34. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

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Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

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Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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