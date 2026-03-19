JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.40% of iShares Europe ETF worth $84,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.