JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Quaker Houghton $KWR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.77% of Quaker Houghton worth $86,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 1,897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 305,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 661,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after buying an additional 293,977 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quaker Houghton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 3,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

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Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36. Quaker Houghton has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $183.01.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $468.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.17 million. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is currently -1,691.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KWR

About Quaker Houghton

(Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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