JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $70,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perimeter Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,635,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,060,551.28. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,750. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company’s core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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