JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 64,920 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.55% of Merit Medical Systems worth $76,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,240,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 980,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,697,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,428,000 after acquiring an additional 536,072 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 871,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 284,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 195.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 407,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 269,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

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Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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